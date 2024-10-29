Houston Rockets: Is Jalen Green Living up to Expectations?
Jalen Green is looking like the Rockets' best player this season.
Facing an immense amount of pressure due to the possibility of getting traded, as well as wanting to stay in Houston, Green has had to prove himself, and he is doing just that.
Against the Spurs last night, he had 36 points on 50% from the field and an incredible 53.8% from three.
He is tied with Giannis Antentokounmpo at No. 7 in the NBA for points per game at 28.8. Not only is he scoring with ease, he is shooting 43.2% from the field and 41.3% from three. These numbers are akready better than most would have expected from him this year.
The 22-year-old also looks to have noticed that his speed kills. Being one of the fastest players in the league, Green can get by defenders with ease. He is putting that to great use and getting to the basket at will. Last night, he blew past 7-foot-4 Victor Wembanyama for an easy layup. In his rookie season last year, Wembanyama was runner up for Defensive Player of the Year and also an All-Defensive First Team player.
Although his defensive numbers aren't yet great, Green has definitely shown an improvement on that side of the court by helping trap opposing players, and forcing several turnovers.
Houston has had to play in the clutch three out of their four games. Green is tied with Kevin Durant at second for most points in the clutch, each having 15. He is also the fourth leading player in the league with the most points this season with 115.
These performances from Green are what will lead Houston to their goal: the Playoffs.
The 6-foot-4 guard has had the best start to a season in his career this year. He's largely been the reason that the Rockets have been able to win their two games. This version of Green is the version that he was drafted to be.
