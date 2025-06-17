Houston Rockets: Is Making a Big Trade the Right Decision?
The Houston Rockets have been in serious conversation over the past few days about making a trade for Kevin Durant. It was reported that they sent a firm offer to the Phoenix Suns, but is a trade the best move?
Making a trade is risky for any team. In the case of the Rockets, making a trade for an aging superstar is even riskier. If Durant is traded to Houston, the team's window of opportunity to win becomes significantly smaller.
Rafael Stone and Ime Udoka have come together to make a package for the Suns' forward, but their front office did not find it good enough. Stone and Udoka want to focus on the continuity of the Rockets' development for the most part, and it shows that they will likely not overpay for Durant, considering that Desmond Bane was just traded for four first-round draft picks.
Continuity could be all the Rockets need to focus on to win soon. Houston needs to find a scorer, but that person could already be on the team. Reed Sheppard and Cam Whitmore have both shown signs of scoring at will, but Sheppard still has a long way to go due to his small minutes as a rookie.
Jalen Green has also shown signs of being that guy, as he just had the best season of his career. Green needs to focus on handling the ball while being double-teamed and find ways to score while defenses try to take him out of the game.
Trading is smart, in most cases, when trying to win as soon as possible. The Rockets are in a great position to win in the coming years with the development of their young "Core 7." There is no reason for this team to rush anything, as the future looks very promising.
Amen Thompson made the All-Defense First Team in his second year in the league. Steven Adams just re-signed with the team for three years due to seeing a bright future with the team as well. Alperen Sengun just made the All-Star team for the first time in his career. Rushing a championship in Houston may not be the right idea, unless the cost of Durant, or any other star player, is not too high.