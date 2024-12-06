Houston Rockets: Jabari Smith Jr. Proving to be an X-Factor
The Houston Rockets have surprised many people with their hot start to the 2024-2025 NBA season. They currently sit as the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference with a 15-8 record, including a 3-1 record in the Emirates NBA Cup.
Houston has gotten contributions from many players on its roster, and every game a new player seems to take the lead role. Whether it's Jalen Green going for 30-plus points or Alperen Şengün putting on an all-around show, the team has been able to lean on someone every night.
But there's one player that changes the entire game for the Rockets. There's one man who determines whether Houston is a pretender or a contender in the west.
That man is year-three forward Jabari Smith Jr.
Smith Jr. is averaging 11.4 points on 43.1% shooting, while also coming down with 6.8 rebounds per game.
Although his season hasn't been all sunshine and rainbows with many ups and downs, his good performances have proven to have a major effect on the outcome of games for the Rockets.
The lengthy forward has scored 15+ six times this season, and Houston is 5-1 in those games.
The team is also 10-2 when Smith Jr. drops at least 10 points.
The trend is if Smith Jr. has an efficient, double-digit scoring night, more often than not, the Rockets are winning ball games.
However, the issue has been that Smith Jr. has not been able to stay consistent on offense throughout his young career so far. The third-year forward has scored less than 10 points 11 times, and has shot less than 40% 14 times this season.
Houston could have multiple players in double figures and still lose if Smith Jr. doesn't play well, which was proven by the team's loss against the Golden State Warriors on Thursday.
The most frustrating part for the team is that the forward's defensive abilities are so special that it's hard to take him off the floor, but if he can't stay steady throughout the season, head coach Ime Udoke may need to look at Tari Eason off the bench to take some minutes from Smith Jr.
However for now, the message is clear. The Rockets are a consistent Jabari Smith Jr. away from becoming true championship contenders in the NBA.
