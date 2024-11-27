Jabari Smith Jr. Puts Together Best Game of the Season for Rockets
The Houston Rockets were able to pull out a close win over the Minnesota Timberwolves in overtime, 117-111. With the win the Rockets guaranteed a spot in the quarterfinals of the NBA Cup in-season tournament.
The win was also only the second time in 12 games the Rockets have defeated the Timberwolves and the first time in the last six games they won in Minnesota. The Rockets led for most of the first half and took a 11 point lead into halftime.
After a back-and-forth second half, the Rockets pulled away in overtime, improving their record to 13-6. Several players performed strongly performances in the win. Fred VanVleet achieved a double-double with 27 points and 11 assists, Dillon Brooks contributed 22 points, making four of seven from the 3-point line, and Alperen Sengun recorded yet another triple-double.
One player who should not be overlooked is Jabari Smith Jr. Smith is not usually the first player mentioned when discussing the Rockets' young core, but without his contribution Tuesday evening, the Rockets would not have won this game.
Smith had one of his best overall games, finishing with 19 points, seven rebounds, three blocks, and three assists. One of those blocks might be Smith's best career block.
As Rudy Gobert who is well over seven feet tall went up for a dunk Smith met him at the rim.
It wasn't the most points Smith has had this season, but it was his most efficient scoring game. Smith played under control and capitalized on every opportunity, making eight out of nine shots. Almost as impressive was the three assist with zero turnovers.
Smith isn't known for his passing skills, but Tuesday night, he wasn't a ball-stopper and made the right decision every time down the court. He wasn't the player everyone was talking about after the game, but without him the Rockets do not leave Minnesota Tuesday evening with a victory.
The Houston Rockets are back in action Wednesday as they travel to Philidelphia to take on the shorthanded 76ers.
