Houston’s Jabari Smith Jr. Is an Unsung Hero
There are several players on the Houston Rockets who have taken steps forward this season. The youth was expected to show growth this season, and each young player has had a turn showcasing their ability to contribute to winning basketball.
While the young players getting the most spotlight are Alperen Şengün, Amen Thompson and Tari Eason, Jabari Smith Jr. is making a reputation for himself with the team. He brings attitude, effort, and big shots in critical moments.
Smith Jr.'s offensive impact in the Rockets' NBA Cup quarterfinal matchup against the Golden State Warriors was vital to their victory. He hit a trio of three-pointers on the way to 15 points and the team's second-highest point total. Smith also showed off some ability by putting the ball on the floor, dribbling to mid-range shots from the perimeter or from face-up opportunities on the elbow.
Smith Jr. took quality shots, and consistently made timely baskets when Houston needed them.
His deep-range shots helped make the difference; Smith, Eason and Fred VanVleet were the only Rockets to score a three-pointer. The Rockets drafted Smith for an efficient stretch big with a strong understanding of the defense. It's taken a while for Jabari Smith Jr. to grow into where his potential role could be on a contending team, but he's making big contributions to the team now. The shot has to continue to fall, and he likely won't ever be Houston's de facto No. 2 option. However, Smith showed his value offensively against the Warriors. It's what the Rockets envision from his role on the team.
While Smith made shots on the offensive side of the court, his defense struggled just a bit.
Yes, he did secure a huge block against Brandon Podziemski on the final possession of the game to clinch the victory. However, the rest of his game left a little to be desired. One glaring issue is that Smith still can get moved around in the paint by stronger and wider players. Draymond Green had his way with Smith on a few drives to the bucket.
Smith didn't stay in front of opponents as well as he's generally expected to. He did contribute to several shot-clock violations, but the team's defense is so good it can sometimes mask things if one player is having difficulties.
Smith's defensive game wasn't all bad. He had the big moment against Podziemski on the last play of the possession, and he had shared the team lead in blocks with Amen Thompson; both finished with two.
His highest contribution was on the offensive end. His next highest factor was defensively. There were certain possessions in which Smith truly showed his potential on the court. The worst part of Smith's game against the Warriors is his rebounding
As a big man, Smith shouldn't have any excuses for finishing with just one single rebound. That's a lackluster effort for a player on a team that predicates itself on having elite defense and effort.
Of course, Smith has proven several times this season that his rebounding can be a factor in games. He'll need to keep hitting big shots and playing strong defense the closer the team gets to potential postseason play.
Want to join the discussion? Like Rockets on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Rockets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.