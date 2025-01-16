Houston Rockets: Jalen Green’s Free Throw Shooting Has Become a Weapon
The Houston Rockets won their fifth-straight game as they defeated the Denver Nuggets Wednesday night, and the team is now 27-12 and sitting comfortably in second place in the Western Conference.
Jalen Green is one of the biggest reasons for the Rocket's success this season. Even more so the last month, as Green has elevated his game after a slow start to the season. He has scored 20 or more points in six straight games and 76 in his last two.
Green is the Rockets leading scorer and is starting to show precisely why Rafael Stone and Houston were so high on him when they drafted him almost four years ago. Green has, at best, been inconsistent his first three seasons, showing flashes of brilliance sometimes but at other times struggling to make an impact.
Green struggled for several weeks after a few good games to start this season as he dealt with injuries and struggles from beyond the arch. That has all changed since Thanksgiving, as Green has found his shot and is averaging over 22 points since the end of November.
Since the start of 2025 Green has been even better averaging 30.6 points and shooting over 52% from the field and 47.8% from the 3-point line. One aspect of his game has been overlooked though and that is his free throw shooting.
Green is shooting a career high 87.7% from the line this season. In his last several games he is 38-41 and has made his last 20 free throws. It has made his already explosive offensive game even more deadly as he has become almost automatic from the free throw line.
For many years, the Rockets had one of the best offensive players in the NBA, James Harden. Harden could score from anywhere on the court, but his ability to get to the free-throw line and shoot a high percentage made him tough to stop.
That is what separates good scorers from elite scorers and that is what we are starting to see from Green this season. If he can continue his excellence shooting from the charity line he could become one of the best offensive players in the entire NBA.
