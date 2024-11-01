Houston Rockets: Jalen Green Has Come Into His Own as the Closer
The Houston Rockets entered the 2024-2025 NBA season with high hopes and expectations but weren't coming in without any flaws, the biggest one being their inability to close out games.
This glaring issue was highlighted in the loss against the Charlotte Hornets the first week of the season, when the Rockets built up an 18-point lead, but blew it due to a lack of scoring options late in the game.
Houston may not be a perfect team, but it may have found its solution to its biggest problem.
Jalen Green.
The Rockets have made their fourth quarter plan clear: Get the ball in Green's hands. So far through five games, the plan has worked. Against the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday night, Houston led by 16 at the end of three quarters, but in typical fashion, it allowed Dallas to come back late in the game.
The Rockets were struggling to find any kind of offense. Fred VanVleet was struggling, Alperen Şengün wasn't as efficient as he usually is, and Green wasn't off to one of his hot starts that he has had multiple times this season.
Despite his mediocre play through three quarters, head coach Ime Udoka had faith that if he put the ball in Green's hands, Houston could come out with a win.
Well, Udoka did just that and his plan worked. Green was spectacular down the stretch of Thursday night's game. He scored 11 points, including a three-point dagger to put away the Mavericks, and grabbed four rebounds to help set the pace for the offense on the other end.
But this wasn't the only game where the star guard has shown up big in the fourth. He has hit double-digit points in the fourth quarter in four out of the first five games of the season.
For a young team that is transitioning out of rebuild mode and into playoff aspirations, it is important to find that one guy you can go to when you need to put a game away. Houston has found that in Green.
Contrary to the first half of last season and many other times in his young career, Green looks more decisive with the ball in his hands while also maintaining patience in his search for a good shot. That is all the tools you need to become a closer in this league.
Green's fourth quarter play this season has shown that he has ascended into an All-Star caliber player, and might be one of the most clutch players in the NBA right now.
If the fourth-year guard can continue to play at a high level when the lights are brightest, the Rockets could not only smash their way into the playoffs, but may even surprise the league and make a run for a championship sooner rather than later.
