Rockets' Jalen Green Reveals Motivation
Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green is a new father and has a family that he works for, which fuels his desire and passion for basketball.
But he also has motivations to be the best player he can be for the team that drafted him No. 2 overall in the 2021 NBA Draft.
“Just winning in general,” Green said via The Athletic insider Kelly Iko. “When you win, everything else will take care of itself. You see what we did last year, going on that 11-game winning streak trying to chase the Play-In. We got a taste of it, and that’s what the young core needed. We haven’t seen that in all three years. That just drove us as a group and gave us extra push, being able to see what that tastes like.”
Green went through a lot of ups and downs to start his career, but now, he feels a sense of being grounded. He has a family that adds to his stability off the court, but on the court, he has veterans that complement him well, a coach who believes in him, and a sense of understanding of what's expected of him. On top of that, a $106 million contract extension for the next three seasons starting in 2025-26.
Green now has something he hasn't had in his first four NBA seasons — comfort.
That comfort and stability should allow him to be the best version of himself for the Rockets.
