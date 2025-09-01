Rockets’ Kevin Durant Could Offer Mentor for Jabari Smith Jr.
The Houston Rockets have numerous names to watch out for next season.
Alperen Sengun — now a one-time All-Star — could still improve as he ascends into the NBA’s upper echelon. Amen Thompson is close behind, having what is likely the best athleticism in the league with the feel for the game to match. Newly added superstar Kevin Durant should continue to be one of the best scorers on the planet.
One lesser talked about name is Jabari Smith Jr., who could benefit more than any other from the addition of Durant, perhaps even helping him live up to lofty expectations set early in his career.
Drafted at No. 3 in the 2022 NBA Draft, Smith was widely expected to star for Houston, but hasn’t yet done that despite solid production. Through three seasons he’s added 13.0 points, 7.5 rebounds and 0.8 blocks per game, mostly filling in offensive gaps while adding solid defense.
Still, at 6-foot-11 with a smooth jumper and solid athleticism, there could be further improvement in his future. And Durant could be the perfect teammate to help see that through.
“I think he will benefit greatly from having Kevin Durant,” Michael Pina of the Ringer said on a recent podcast. “Who, in a lot of ways, his game is similar to. Not even close to as good or ever will be — but similar to that type of archetype.”
“If he starts he gets big minutes, and just gets open shots, slash is defended by the opposing team’s fourth, borderline weakest defender anytime he’s on the court. I think Jabari Smith Jr. will have a really good year.”
Pina is right on several fronts. Plenty of prospects have been deemed similar to Durant, none of which will ever live up to his career as one of the best players to do it. Even still, with length, a pure shooting stroke and high-level shot-making, Smith is certainly of the same archetype. The former league MVP simply being on the team and offering up wisdom is sure to help Smith in some capacity, and more intentional teachings from Durant could help Smith see a real star leap.
Even more than Durant simply helping Smith with his game, he’ll certainly take offensive pressure directly off Smith. Those ripple effects will be seen roster-wide, but Smith especially will benefit given their defenders will be of the same mold.
The Rockets are certain to get just a few good years from Durant, given he's nearing 37. But the organization is likely hoping he can infuse Smith as he enters his prime years.