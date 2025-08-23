Rockets Kevin Durant Partners with Legendary Rapper, Houston Icon for Charity
Houston Rockets superstar forward Kevin Durant has oftentimes been a subject of ridicule. Well, more often than not.
Some fans of teams that Durant has played for may still have a level of disdain for his decision to exercise free agency and bolt for another team. We see it on social media on a daily basis, although Durant seems unphased by it, as he makes a mockery out of it.
Speaking of, Durant faces scrutiny for that too, as many feel a prominent, successful sports figure like him shouldn't entertain internet trolls, mistaking Durant's past time on social media for sensitivity and insecurity.
What doesn't get discussed as much is Durant's charity efforts, although it's been on display for over a decade, as his Durant Family Foundation was birthed in 2013. Durant previously donated $57,000 to Positive Tomorrows, a homeless school in Oklahoma City, even after he left the Oklahoma City Thunder franchise.
He also previously pledged $10 million to College Track, a program aimed at helping poverty-stricken students attain a college education. Durant's foundation also committed $500,000 to Bowie State University -- funding renovations to the basketball arena on the campus, while also providing financial relief to the students.
All things that don't make the headlines.
Durant has wasted little time making an impact in the Texas community, following the trade that sent him to the Rockets, as he partnered with legendary Houston rapper and icon Bun B -- half of the rap duo UGK (short for Underground Kingz) -- to provide charity relief for those impacted by Texas's Hill Country floods that devastated the Kerrville community in July. All told, the devastating storm has tragically claimed 135 lives, while there are still several missing.
Durant and the Houston rapper collaborated and formed Easy Money Burger -- originated by the rapper's Trill Burgers food chain. In addition to a burger and fries combo, shirts are also available for purchase on trillstore.com, with Durant's face draped on the front, with the shirt coated in Green.
The proceeds are going to Hill Country Flood Relief and Kerr County Fund.
The rapper explained how the partnership came about, while speaking with Rockets sideline reporter Vanessa Richardson, as provided on Richardson's Instagram channel.
"When we found out Kevin was coming, I reached out because I was so happy about it. I congratulated him on it and I was like look if there's any way that we can collaborate on something, let me know. He's like well if we do something, it's gotta be community. He said i know you give back, I give back.
And we came up with the idea because of the fact that he played at UT-Austin, he's very connected to the Hill Country community. He's like let's do something for the flood people."
The rapper continued, noting Durant's charitable character and low-key demeanor.
"I think anybody that knows Kevin knows that he's a man of character. He's a man of few words but alot of action and those are the kind of people that we want in this community. People that don't just talk about it, they do what they say they're gonna do and they act on it."
Kudos to both Bun B and Durant for teaming up and making an impact in the community.