Houston Rockets: Kevin Durant Praises Ime Udoka's Defensive Schemes
The Houston Rockets defense was unlocked last year under head coach Ime Udoka, ranking fifth in defensive rating (110.3), 10th in steals per game (8.4) and fourth in opponent effective field goal percentage (52.8).
The collection of athletic and switchable defenders like Amen Thompson, Jabari Smith, Tari Eason and more helped lead the way, but newly acquired superstar Kevin Durant believes it was Udoka's coaching genius that tied it all together.
"When we play Houston, Ime Udoka does a good job of that s––t," Durant said on a recent episode of the Mind the Game Podcast." He would go one possession regular man, next possession zone, go back to man, next three possessions zone, all in the first quarter."
"[It doesn't matter) how good you are as a team, how connected you are as a group..." Durant said. "If a coach does that and you not prepared for it, you all off-balance."
Durant said this before the news of his arrival to Houston was made public, coming from the perspective as a star who plays against Udoka's defenses.
The Rockets zone defense was crucial in pushing the Golden State Warriors to seven games in their first round playoff series, causing trouble for non-shooters around Steph Curry – a strategy that can prove effective against other playoff contenders in future matchups.
Durant joins this group as a sneaky underrated defender, who's been asked to help anchor the Suns defense for the previous two seasons as the team lacked defensive depth. In each of the last two seasons, Durant led Phoenix with 1.2 blocks per game, serving as arguably their best rim protector.
Durant – along with offseason addition Clint Capela – help out in the rim protection department that the Rockets struggled with last year. Providing verticality and contests above the rim that Alperen Sengun can't adds another unique fold to Udoka's versatile defensive schemes.
Durant performed better under defensive mastermind Frank Vogel in 2023-2024 than he did with Mike Budenholzer in the past season, but still proved capable regardless. Uniting him with Udoka and putting him into a more confined role could unlock one of the best defensive versions of Durant the league has seen.
It's obvious that Durant's addition would do wonders for the Rockets' offense – giving the group a proven first option capable of scoring from anywhere on the court, against any matchup. But Durant appearing eager to work with Udoka as part of a unique Rockets defense can't go under the radar