Houston Rockets Kick Off the 2025-26 Season With Annual Media Day
A lot has changed since the Houston Rockets last took the court on May 4. Since that Game 7 loss to the Golden State Warriors, the Rockets have undergone a significant transformation. Since that May game, the Rockets have traded away two of their starters and found out that their starting point guard from the last two seasons may have suffered a season-ending injury.
Jalen Green and Dillon Brooks are now Phoenix Suns after the blockbuster trade that sent Kevin Durant to the Rockets. VanVleet, during a mini training camp, suffered a torn ACL that possibly could end his season. That means the Rockets will have three new starters to start the 2025-26 season.
Along with Durant, the Rockets have added Dorian Finney-Smith and Clint Capela during free agency. For Capela, it is his second stint with the team, following his start with the Rockets. Of course, the significant change will be Durant joining the Rockets after this summer's blockbuster trade.
For the first time in an official capacity, we heard from not only from Durant but also Finney-Smith. First up, Ime Udoka and Rafael Stone spoke about the offseason and this upcoming season.
Udoka spoke extensively about the need to replace what VanVleet brought to the team in his first two seasons with the Rockets. When asked about who will have to step up in VanVleet's place, Uodka discussed how it will be a committee effort, but we will see more of Reed Sheppard and Amen Thompson at point guard.
Rockets on SI asked Udoka about the mindset that went into adding a player of Clint Capela's stature, given that they already had Alperen Sengun and Steven Adams on the roster. Udoka discussed wanting to lean more into the double-big lineup, and having Capela now makes it easier to play that lineup all season, even when Adams sits out games.
Rafael Stone was asked about Durant's possible contract extension, and to no one's surprise, he said that they do not discuss contracts, even though reports suggest that there is a belief that a deal will be finalized before the end of the season.
The feature attraction was Durant, as he discussed his legacy, what drew him to Houston, and what he expects from the team this upcoming season. Durant said that his familiarity with Udoka and what he has seen from the Rockets, especially the last two seasons, is what led him to the decision.
Durant also talked about his new teammates, particularly Amen Thompson and Alperen Sengun. When talking about Thompson, Durant spoke about how his level of athleticism is something he has never seen before.
Durant discussed Sengun and his ability to do almost everything on the court, and he looks forward to playing alongside him. Durant finished by saying one of the reasons he is motivated to keep playing is because he wants to elevate the Durant name.
Clint Capela seemed to be the happiest player at media day, just being back in Houston, and he talked about how much he loves the city, and one of the reasons he wanted to come back was because of the fan support.
Alperen Sengun, who has just led Turkiye to the EuroBasket Finals, discussed his offseason and the work he has done this summer. Rockets on SI asked Sengun what it meant for him and his country to make it to the EuroBasket Finals for the first time in over 20 years.
All in all, it was a great kickoff for the Rockets' 2025-26 season. All of the players seemed excited to be back in the building and are ready for the real work to begin on Tuesday when training camp officially kicks off.