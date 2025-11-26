When NBA followers discuss the Houston Rockets' chances at a deep postseason run, they understandably focus on the performance of the team's top players: Kevin Durant, Alperen Sengun, and Amen Thompson.

These players have proven through time and consistency that they can be one of the leaders of a team that has true championship aspirations. However, no team has won a championship with just three contributors to the team's winning efforts.

Houston has built a team with significant depth, holding many players who can contribute at a high level outside of the defined stars on the team. Jabari Smith Jr. may be the most impactful role player on the squad, starring despite limited offensive opportunites.

Limited opportunities for Smith Jr. means not receiving as many shot attempts as Houston's top players, but he likely has the highest usage outside of the big three.

This is mostly due to his ability to stretch the floor as a big shooter. He is currently shooting at the highest mark of his career at 39 percent after a stretch of games that saw him become the team's hottest deep-range shooter.

He still can finish in the mid-range as well, and he has balanced his offense out with an ability to drive on closeouts and finish at the rim. His handling even seems to have improved through the early season, as there were some unorthodox and rough moments in that regard to start the year.

Smith Jr.'s contributions don't stop on the offensive end; he is an adept help defender who can protect the rim at a high level from the weak side.

He averages less than a block per game, but his instincts in the paint help Houston rotate and contest shots when opposing ball handlers get into the paint. He is mostly counted on as a switchable defender who can step out on to the perimeter after screens.

With injuries to Tari Eason and Dorian Finney-Smith, Smith Jr. has taken on more of a wing role for the Rockets. However, he still contributes to the rebounding efforts provided by Sengun and Steven Adams.

Smith Jr. is counted on to be a flexible part of the team's gameplan on both sides of the ball. Head Coach Ime Udoka expects all of his players to play at a high level, regardless of what they are asked to do. Smith Jr. is asked to star in his role, filling in the gaps on the team to make them a dangerous, well-rounded squad.