Rockets Land Devin Booker in Trade Proposal With Suns
The Houston Rockets are in position to make a massive trade this offseason, and they could look to do so with Phoenix Suns superstar Devin Booker.
Bleacher Report writer Zach Buckley believes that the Rockets could acquire Booker for Jalen Green, Jabari Smith Jr., Cam Whitmore and two first-round picks.
"They still might be an established star away from a Phase 3 launch into full-fledged title contention. Green has yet to strike the ideal volume-efficiency balance, and Smith seems like he's settling in as a complementary piece. Booker may not be having his best season, but he obviously has the skills and stature to seize control of this attack and push it toward the top five," Buckley writes.
Not only does a deal make sense for the Rockets, but it also makes sense for the Suns, who will miss the playoffs for the first time since 2020.
"They're in dire need of an organizational overhaul, and few teams are better equipped to provide the tools needed to make that change than the Rockets. Green, Smith and Whitmore all have building-block potential, and if the return is Booker, Houston might be willing to return one or both of the two future firsts it owns from Phoenix," Buckley writes.
The Rockets' success in the postseason will likely determine how aggressive they are in the trade market, but if Houston falls short of its goal of winning a championship, the team could be in the running to pry Booker away from the Suns.