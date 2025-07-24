Rockets Latest Move Puts More Responsibilities on Reed Sheppard
The Houston Rockets signed free agent wing Josh Okogie to a one year deal on Tuesday, bringing the roster to 14 players on standard contracts. Barring any trades, the move likely signals the Rockets being finished adding free agents, due to the financial constraits it brings.
Before Okogie's addition, many were expecting the Rockets to add another ball-handler to the second unit, as the Rockets are lacking in that area. Fred VanVleet is more than capable of running the starters offense, and can be staggered into some minute with the second unit as well, but he's the only proven floor general on the roster.
Aaron Holiday was a nice spark plug who could catch fire from deep last season, and he'll likely do so again next season, but isn't quite the table-setter this team is looking for.
That puts all the pressure on 2024 No. 3 overall pick Reed Sheppard to take a major year-two leap and become a productive offensive player quick. Last season, Sheppard struggled in his time with the main roster, averaging just 4.4 points and 1.4 assists per game while shooting 35.1 percent from the field. He'll need a major statistical increase – specifically in the efficiency department – to become a positive contributor.
In Summer League play, he looked improved from the 2024-2025 regular season, but still not near a finished offensive product. Sheppard had some impressive off-dribble makes, and was able to run the pick-and-roll on occasion, but still shot 36.4 percent from the field and averaging 4.5 turnovers per game.
Ideally, he could begin to progress back to the form he hit during his freshman campaign with Kentucky, where he held 53.6 / 52.1 / 83.1 shooting splits while dishing out 4.5 assists per game. Asking Sheppard to replicate that efficiency at the NBA level is far too tall a task, but even somewhere between those splits and his rookie season stats would suffice.
Sheppard's defense has been great both with the main roster and Summer League squads, but the Rockets need a more complete guard to lead the second unit of rangy, athletic wings and lumbering bigs.
In a playoff setting, there's arguably nothing more valuable than being a competent decision maker and scorer, and the Rockets will be heavily relying on Sheppard to do so.