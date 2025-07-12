Rockets' Reed Sheppard Looks Ready for Second-Year Leap
When the Houston Rockets traded for Kevin Durant, one player they made sure to leave off the table was their 2024 third overall pick Reed Sheppard.
The former Kentucky guard played in a light role to start his Rockets career as coach Ime Udoka struggled to find a solid rotational spot for his young guard. However, in his three starts for Houston this past season, he almost had an average of 20 points, which gave the Rockets a strong feeling about their first-round pick going into his second season.
The Athletic's Kelly Iko touched on this subject before NBA Summer League even began, back when Houston was still debating what to do with their roster prior to the Kevin Durant trade.
“Last season’s No. 3 pick in the draft, is slated for a vastly expanded role, team sources said, citing Sheppard’s floor spacing and IQ as much-needed qualities for a Rockets team that struggled in the halfcourt,” said Iko.
Coming into his first game since the 2024-25 regular season ended, Sheppard seemingly picked up exactly where he left off last Summer League, when he averaged 20 points per game in four games for Houston.
The LA Clippers would be Houston's first test in the Summer League, and Reed Sheppard was more tha up for the battle.
Sheppard put up 15 total three-point shots, making six of them on his way to a 28-point night for the Rockets. He also led Houston in rebounds with eight, assists with four, and tied Kevon Harris with four steals and N'fale Dante with three blocks.
The second-year guard was doing it all for Houston, which did take a toll on him in the fourth quarter as he went down nursing a calf. While he did come back in as an attempt to tie the game late in the fourth, it was to no avail, as the Clippers would beat the Rockets by three.
His injury will be something to monitor as Houston prepares for the Detroit Pistons on Sunday. If it does appear to be somewhat serious, then the Rockets are likely to shut down Sheppard's Summer League play. We will continue to monitor the situation.
With Houston in dire need of a sharpshooter plus a guard to rotate alongside veteran Fred VanVleet, Sheppard will hope to assume this role at the start of the regular season.