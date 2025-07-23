Rockets Still Making Moves as Offseason Crawls On
The Rockets have already seen a stellar offseason, cementing themselves as strong competitors ahead of a 2025-26 campaign.
They re-signed two major contributors in Fred VanVleet and Steven Adams, traded for an all-time scorer in Kevin Durant, and did work on the free agency market in nabbing swingman Dorian Finney-Smith and backup big Clint Capela.
Still, the team isn’t done just yet, as showcased by Tuesday’s moves.
The organization opted to add even more talent to the roster, signing 6-4 guard Josh Okogie to a one-year, $3.1 million deal, per ESPN’s Shams Charania.
With the move, Okogie — a seventh-year player who’s seen stints with Minnesota and Phoenix — now joins one of the more talented rosters in the league, featuring veterans and a young core.
On the wing, Okogie doesn’t add much in the way of perimeter shooting, but adds plenty of defensive versatility, adding nearly two steals per game in just 18 minutes played per contest last season. In the least, he'll be another playable contributor as the injury bug is sure to bite every team in some capacity.
The signing of Okogie wasn’t earth-shattering for the Rockets — the team is likely set to contend with or without his guard minutes. But it does signal that the organization — led by General Manager Rafael Stone — is far from finished this offseason. It also means what's all but been confirmed: Houston has become a free agent destination due to their chances at the title next season.
There’s likely still moves to be made on the fringes of the roster. One’s that could prove successful deeper into the season.
The NBA Summer League is officially over, and the next major milestone will be preseason in early October. As of now, the Rockets own top-five odds to win the NBA title, only consistently behind the reigning champion Oklahoma City Thunder.