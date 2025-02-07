Rockets Linked to NBA Champion on Buyout Market
The Houston Rockets have moved beyond the NBA Trade Deadline, and they could look to make some moves on the buyout market.
The Rockets have 15 roster spots filled, but Cody Zeller is unlikely to stay with the team, which would open up some flexibility for the team to sign someone else.
Bleacher Report writer Andy Bailey suggests that the Rockets could sign Bruce Brown, who was traded from the Toronto Raptors to the New Orleans Pelicans.
"A buyout feels almost imminent, and Brown's unique combination of guard and big man skills would be a nice addition to the young Houston Rockets," Bailey writes.
"They already have a fair bit of that in Amen Thompson and Tari Eason, but Brown would give the bench another player who could operate in either side of a pick-and-roll combination while also fitting the team's defense-first ethos.
"He hasn't been able to recapture the magic of his lone season with the Denver Nuggets since he left, but more time with a title contender (or at least fringe contender) could reinvigorate him.
"And Houston, which entered the season as one of the league's youngest teams, could also use a little veteran stability and leadership for tight contests and late-game situations."
Brown, 28, appeared in 18 games for the Raptors earlier in the season, averaging 8.4 points and 3.8 rebounds per game.
Now that Brown has some freedom to sign with a new team, he could join the Rockets, who could benefit from adding another veteran to eat up minutes.
Brown has experience playing in the NBA Finals as well, and that could also be a benefit to the Rockets as they navigate their first postseason run together.
Brown will have suitors, and there would be no guarantee of him playing much if he joined the Rockets, but the roster as a whole would improve with him on the team.
The Rockets are back in action tomorrow afternoon as they play Anthony Davis and the new-look Dallas Mavericks. Tipoff is scheduled for 2 p.m. CT from inside the American Airlines Center.
