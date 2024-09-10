Houston Rockets Listed as Potential Surprise Ahead of 2024-25 NBA Season
On Monday, the popular basketball publication Fadeaway World revealed its list of five teams who will surprise the NBA this season.
Sitting at No. 4 in the rankings was the Houston Rockets, who seem poised to take another step forward in 2024-25 after winning 41 games last season.
Houston's huge leap came after three consecutive years that saw the Rockets win no more than 23 games.
With a talented core of players who should continue to improve over the offseason and a coach who has proven to be successful with multiple teams, Houston has the potential to be the next young team to burst onto the scene.
In addition to Alperen Sengun, Jalen Green and Fred VanVleet, who the publication listed as "key players", the Rockets added former Kentucky standout Reed Sheppard with the No. 3 pick in the NBA Draft.
"Sheppard’s elite shooting and impressive ball-handling skills give Houston a reliable option on offense, capable of creating his own shot and making plays for his teammates," Eddie Bitar wrote. "His addition provides another layer to a team brimming with young talent and gives them a much-needed outside threat to stretch defenses."
After shooting over 50% from the field and from beyond the arc during his time with the Wildcats, Sheppard's two-way ability should make him a vital piece for Ime Udoka and company. Sheppard got off to a good start in the summer league, averaging 20 points, 5.3 assists, 4.8 rebounds, 2.8 steals and 1.3 blocks in four contests.
Aside from the aforementioned players; Amen Thompson, Tari Eason and Jabari Smith Jr. will play big role's in Houston's 2024-25 campaign.
If Thompson and Smith are able to take another step forward from their performance last season, the Rockets should surpass their 41-game win total from last year.
