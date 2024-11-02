Rockets Looking to Beat Warriors for First Time in Four Years
The Houston Rockets recently secured a 108-102 victory over the Dallas Mavericks, which was significant for a couple of reasons. First, it's always advantageous to defeat not only a division rival but also an in-state opponent. Additionally, this victory marked the first time the Rockets have beaten a Luka Dončić-led team since 2021.
The Rockets' next opponent, the Golden State Warriors, is a team that the Rockets are very familiar with. Historically, the Rockets have struggled against the Warriors, having lost to them more times than not, dating back to the James Harden era and continuing to the present day.
The Rockets haven't defeated the Warriors since Feb. 2020, making13 straight losses for Houston against Golden State.
To explain how long ago this was, the word "pandemic" was not part of our everyday vocabulary. The last victory occurred just a month before the world was shut down due to Covid-19. However, that game did not feature the future Hall-of-Famer Stephen Curry on the Warriors' end.
The losing streak is even longer when factoring in Steph Curry's games against the Rockets. The last time the Rockets won against a Curry-led team was in Feb. 2019, during the time of the Chris Paul-led Rockets. That streak will persist, as Curry has already been ruled out for Saturday night's game in Houston.
Even with Curry out, the Houston's goal doesn't change. They want to continue to build momentum in a competitive Western Conference. Even in past games Curry missed, the Warriors have found a way to defeat the Rockets. The Rockets have a small margin for error, and in the NBA, you can't take any team for granted.
The Rockets welcome the Warriors to the Toyota Center Saturday night as they go for their third straight victory.
Want to join the discussion? Like Rockets on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Rockets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.