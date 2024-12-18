Rockets Made Their Mark in NBA Cup
The NBA Cup has come to an end, and while the Houston Rockets didn't end up as champions, they can walk away from the tournament with their heads held high.
Bleacher Report writer Andy Bailey declared the Rockets one of the winners of the NBA Cup.
"Houston has Alperen Şengün, Jalen Green, Jabari Smith Jr., Amen Thompson, Tari Eason, Reed Sheppard and Cam Whitmore (when he's healthy) in its rotation. All are 23 and under," Bailey writes.
"All of the above helped force the league to give them more national TV exposure. And if they keep their respective teams on this upward trajectory, they could be part of the solution to bring fans back to the league en masse."
While the Rockets have a sneak preview as to what they can do for the long haul, they still haven't accomplished anything of note. They have to continue playing as well as they did during the tournament in the rest of the regular season leading up to the playoffs in order for any of the NBA Cup to have any sort of meaning.
The Rockets are back from four full days of rest as they take on the injured and struggling New Orleans Pelicans at home. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT from Toyota Center.
Want to join the discussion? Like Rockets on SI Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Rockets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.