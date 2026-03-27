Fans React to Rockets' Historic Collapse vs. Timberwolves

Wednesday was one of the worst nights in the Houston Rockets' 2025-26 season. Against the Minnesota Timberwolves, in a game pivotal for Western Conference playoff seeding, the Rockets saw themselves go up as many as 13 points in overtime after Kevin Durant and Alperen Şengün's heroics sent it past regulation.

From there, disaster struck.

Houston squandered the double-digit lead as the Timberwolves went on a 15-0 run to take the game. Durant's missed free-throw forced him to miss the second with 3.3 seconds left. The Rockets actually had another opportunity to tie or take the lead with 1.1 seconds to go, but a turnover gave Minnesota the victory.

Houston is 43-29, entrenched deeper into the West's sixth seed. The Phoenix Suns, who hold the first Play-In Tournament seed, are just 3.5 games behind the Rockets, while the Timberwolves extended their lead as the fifth seed to 1.5 games.

Fans did not hold back online when discussing Houston's inability to pull out clutch games this season. Wednesday's loss and 13-point lead was the largest any team in the play-by-play era had garnered before squandering it to an opponent.

1-7 in overtime. By far the worst in the NBA.



4-9 in 3 point games…. Also the worst in the NBA.



This Rockets team has a big problem. — Bradeaux (@BradeauxNBA) March 26, 2026

"1.7 in overtime. By far the worst in the NBA. 4-9 in 3 point games.... Also the worst in the NBA. This Rockets team has a big problem," said Bradeaux (@BradeauxNBA on X), a prominent face in the Houston Rockets community.

Bradeaux's podcast partner and another big name online, Will (@BiasedHouston on X), didn't mince words when talking about the state and future of the Rockets this season.

"Lost to an Anthony Edwards-less Minnesota Timberwolves team. All you can do is laugh. The 2026 Houston Rockets are a bad basketball team running on fumes until someone puts us out in round 1," Will said.

Lost to an Anthony Edwards-less Minnesota Timberwolves team. All you can do is laugh.



The 2026 Houston Rockets are a bad basketball team running on fumes until someone puts us out in round 1. — ᵂᴵᴸᴸ (@BiasedHouston) March 26, 2026

While many Timberwolves fans were in the replies of Houston's final score post on X, other NBA fans were quick to point out that the idea of the Rockets being title contenders has flipped on its head with the regular season winding down.

you aren’t contenders, it’s really that simple. — GalaxyPolls (@GalaxyPolls) March 26, 2026

"you aren't contenders, it's really that simple," tweeted one fan. Many people in those accounts' replies agreed.

Houston has two more games on the road, facing the Memphis Grizzlies and New Orleans Pelicans, two bottom feeders in the West. Now more than ever, the Rockets need to start a winning streak to maintain any hope of getting a high seed in the playoffs.