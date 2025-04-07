Rockets Make Big Statement in Win Over Warriors
The Houston Rockets pulled off a major win against the Golden State Warriors last night, winning 106-96 at the Chase Center. Riding a major win against the top-seed Oklahoma City Thunder from Friday, the Rockets extended their streak to three games after taking down the Warriors.
This was no easy opponent. The Warriors jumped from a fringe Play-In Tournament team in the first half of the season to one of the best teams in the NBA after trading for Jimmy Butler back in February. In the marquee matchup, Houston held Golden State to just 20 fourth-quarter points.
This was a major statement from the Rockets especially on the defensive side of the ball. They held Stephen Curry to just three points on 1-of-10 shooting, showcasing that top-five defense that has received so much praise throughout the regular season. Houston also held Butler to just 13 points, with the Warriors' leading being Buddy Hield off the bench.
The Warriors starting lineup shot a combined 14-for-43 from the field (32.6%), due largely to the defense from wings such as Amen Thompson, Dillon Brooks, and Tari Eason. On offense, the Rockets got a classic 19-point, 14-rebound performance from Alperen Sengun, while Brooks and Jalen Green combined for 45 points.
After trailing the season series 3-1 the Rockets made a statement last night against one of the league's best teams. The two teams have a chance to face each other in the first round of the playoffs, and while Golden State has had Houston's number for the last 10 years or so, the Rockets proved they could beat top-tier talent late in the season with the standings race heating up.
Houston is one of just five teams to crack 50 wins thus far. While the team has certainly proven its status among the league's top tier this season, there are still plenty of doubters due to the lack of experience. The Rockets have also shown some inconsistencies on offense, lacking true shooters.
Nevertheless, Houston made a statement last night, and this weekend as well. The Thunder and Warriors are serious title contenders, and with the regular season winding down, the Rockets stepped up big time.