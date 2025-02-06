Inside The Rockets

Rockets Make Jaden Springer Trade Official

Jaden Springer has officially been traded by the Boston Celtics to the Houston Rockets.

Jeremy Brener

Dec 31, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Toronto Raptors guard Jamal Shead (23) controls the ball while Boston Celtics guard Jaden Springer (44) defends during the second half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images
Dec 31, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Toronto Raptors guard Jamal Shead (23) controls the ball while Boston Celtics guard Jaden Springer (44) defends during the second half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images / Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Houston Rockets appear to be moving forward with one of their trades ahead of the deadline.

After news broke yesterday that the Rockets would acquire Boston Celtics point guard Jaden Springer, the teams made it official today.

The Rockets will be sending a 2031 second-round pick to the Celtics for Springer, a 2027 second-round pick and a 2030 second-round pick.

The 2027 second-rounder wasn't in the original report, so the Rockets gain another future draft pick in the deal.

Springer, 22, was selected with the No. 28 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft by the Philadelphia 76ers, where he was drafted by former Rockets general manager Daryl Morey. He spent parts of three seasons with the Sixers before being traded to the Celtics about a year ago, where he helped the franchise win a championship.

Springer made 26 appearances for the Celtics this season, averaging just 5.4 minutes per game.

With the move, the Rockets have 15 players on the roster, giving them no wiggle room to add someone on the buyout market.

The Rockets are back in action tonight as they play Anthony Edwards the Minnesota Timberwolves. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT. Fans can watch the game locally on Space City Home Network, or it can be streamed on NBA League Pass.

Want to join the discussion? Like Rockets on SI Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Rockets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager who has been with On SI since 2021. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20.

Home/News