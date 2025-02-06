Rockets Make Jaden Springer Trade Official
The Houston Rockets appear to be moving forward with one of their trades ahead of the deadline.
After news broke yesterday that the Rockets would acquire Boston Celtics point guard Jaden Springer, the teams made it official today.
The Rockets will be sending a 2031 second-round pick to the Celtics for Springer, a 2027 second-round pick and a 2030 second-round pick.
The 2027 second-rounder wasn't in the original report, so the Rockets gain another future draft pick in the deal.
Springer, 22, was selected with the No. 28 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft by the Philadelphia 76ers, where he was drafted by former Rockets general manager Daryl Morey. He spent parts of three seasons with the Sixers before being traded to the Celtics about a year ago, where he helped the franchise win a championship.
Springer made 26 appearances for the Celtics this season, averaging just 5.4 minutes per game.
With the move, the Rockets have 15 players on the roster, giving them no wiggle room to add someone on the buyout market.
The Rockets are back in action tonight as they play Anthony Edwards the Minnesota Timberwolves. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT. Fans can watch the game locally on Space City Home Network, or it can be streamed on NBA League Pass.
