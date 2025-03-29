Rockets Making Concerted Effort For No. 2 Seed
The Houston Rockets are in the thick of things in the Western Conference standings.
There is a race for the No. 2 seed, and the Rockets currently find themselves in pole position with two weeks left to go in the regular season.
Bleacher Report writer Andy Bailey believes the Rockets are beginning to pull away with that second seed.
"A couple weeks ago, it felt like the Denver Nuggets, Los Angeles Lakers, Memphis Grizzlies and Houston Rockets were all in the mix for the West's second seed," Bailey writes.
"Now, it seems like the Rockets might be the one team of those four that actually wants it (this week's loss to the Nikola Jokić-less Denver Nuggets notwithstanding).
"Houston is 11-1 in its last 12 games, thanks in large part to a balanced attack that includes seven players averaging double figures and four averaging at least four assists during this stretch."
The Rockets still have a ways to go to secure the No. 2 seed officially, but they are on the right path, and if they continue to play how they have been playing over the course of March, they should be going into the postseason with momentum on their side, which is exactly what head coach Ime Udoka is striving for.
The Rockets now face a back-to-back in their schedule, beginning tomorrow night against Devin Booker, Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns. Then, one night later, they will get a crack at LeBron James, Luka Doncic and the Los Angeles Lakers.