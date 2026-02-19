Rockets Get Clean Injury Report Ahead of Return to Play vs. Hornets

Tonight, the Houston Rockets will return from All-Star break, facing off against the Charlotte Hornets on the road.

Despite early-season lulls, Houston has put itself in position to earn a top seed in the Western Conference. They currently stand at No. 4 in the West, just one full game back from Denver and a handful back from San Antonio.

Still, they'll need to be sharp following the break. Kevin Durant has been as-advertised as an offensive superstar, but the team has still been clunky on that end overall. And the defense seems to have taken a step back with notable absences.

It's effectively now or never for Houston to figure things out, especially after standing pat at the league's trade deadline.

The Rockets face a tough test in Hornets to start, who ripped off nine-straight games prior to break. LaMelo Ball, Brandon Miller and rookie Kon Knueppel have joined to create a potent offensive trio on the wing.

Here are the injury reports for both the Rockets and Hornets ahead of tonight’s tilt:

Houston Rockets injuries:

Steven Adams — Out: Left ankle surgery

Tristen Newton — Out: G League

Fred VanVleet — Out: Right ACL

Charlotte Hornets injuries:

Miles Bridges — Out: League suspension

Moussa Diabate — Out: League suspension

Liam McNeeley — Out: Left ankle sprain

Coby White — Out: Left calf strain

The Rockets see no real surprises on their injury report, with Fred VanVleet and Steven Adams predictably listed, as well as Tristen Newton due to G League designation.

VanVleet and Adams are both set to miss the rest of the NBA season, with the former having suffered an off-season knee injury, and Adams undergoing season-ending ankle surgery weeks ago.

The Rockets will hope to have gotten healthier over the the last several days of rest, and will look to avoid adding notable contributors such as Tari Eason, Alperen Sengun and more to the list sparingly as they did in the first half of the season.

Oddly, the Hornets will be without two major contributors due to league suspension, with Moussa Diabate and Miles Bridges having both been involved in the Hornets and Pistons bench-clearing brawl.

Additionally, Charlotte will be without rookie Liam McNeeley, as well as the recently-traded Coby White, who was thought of to be a potential Rockets’ target around the trade deadline.

The Rockets and Hornets tip off at 6 p.m. CT tonight from Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC.