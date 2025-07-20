Rockets May be Kevin Durant’s Best Chance at Third Title
The Rockets finally made their win-now move this offseason, pushing in chips like Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks and draft capital to land all-time forward Kevin Durant.
While largely looked at as a good deal, the Durant trade certainly narrows the window for Houston. At 36 and soon-to-be 37-years-old, Durant has seen his fair share of major injuries, and naturally isn’t slated to continue his output for much longer.
Last season Durant was able to put together 26.6 points on 53% shooting across 62 games — numbers that are certain to help Houston — but they’ll need to make the most of his remaining contract.
There’s a realistic chance Houston is Durant’s last stop. Reporting from ESPN’s Shams Charania has already hinted at Durant wanting to retire a Rocket, and it makes sense given his age and current contract situation.
But Houston won’t be a place for Durant’s career to simply wind down. With the scoring forward now added, the Rockets are now primed to truly compete in a Western Conference that may only be defended by the reigning champion Oklahoma City Thunder. Durant, Fred VanVleet, Alperen Sengun, Amen Thompson and a host of other talented, both young or experienced, make up a team that currently and rightfully has the second-best odds at winning next year’s title.
Suffice it to say, the Rockets’ upcoming few seasons could very well be Durant’s best chance at a title in some time. And will almost certainly be his best chance at winning one in the sunset of his career.
The former MVP was able to help the Warriors to two alongside Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green, but failed to come close in stops with Brooklyn and Phoenix.
A third in any capacity would continue to add to his growing legacy as one of the greatest players ever. But a title sans Golden State, especially in leading a fairly young Rockets squad, would do wonders for his reputation.
Regardless of how things turn out, Durant’s sure to infuse an already talented Rockets squad with scoring juice it hasn’t seen since James Harden’s departure years ago.