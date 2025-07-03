Houston Rockets May Trade Cam Whitmore For Draft Capital
It's been noted how loaded the Houston Rockets are from top to bottom. Notably, their frontcourt and wing rotation may be among the best in the NBA, featuring Alperen Sengun, Jabari Smith Jr., and Tari Eason. Not to mention their offseason additions of superstar scorer Kevin Durant and perennial 3-and-D player Dorian Finney-Smith.
This leaves a young player like Cam Whitmore looking for his spot in the rotation, and considering he will only be heading into his third season next year, the 20-year-old may be looking for a team that can allow him to flourish rather than working with veteran minimum-type minutes.
During his second year in the league, Whitmore put together a modest average of 9.4 points, 3 rebounds and one assist. He also logged a 44.4% field goal conversion rate, including 35.5% beyond the arc.
Standing at 6-foot-7, the league is at a premium for wings, especially a two-way player like Whitmore who can affect the game on both sides of the floor. Because of how loaded the Rockets' roster is, it may be difficult to find a spot for an additional player aside from a legitimate sharpshooter.
This could lead to the Rockets to move on from Whitmore, and could open up trade talks from teams that are offering draft pick compensation rather than players in return.
Rockets beat reporter Danielle Lerner also commented on the Whitmore situation in a recent article with the Houston Chronicle.
"Whitmore’s situation is challenging because the former first-round pick still doesn’t have a clear path to significant playing time this season after averaging 17.4 minutes per game over the last two. Ideally, the Rockets would like to trade Whitmore to a team where he could play more and one that offers the best value return; because of the Rockets’ roster crunch, that would take the form of draft picks," said Lerner.
If draft capital is the return, the Rockets will need to at least receive a first and two second-round picks for Cam Whitmore, as his best basketball is certainly ahead of him. If they receive late-round compensation then the move is likely a loss for Houston despite having a loaded roster for next season.