Rockets Must Stick With Jalen Green, Amen Thompson

Jalen Green and Amen Thompson in the starting lineup has been a winning combination for the Houston Rockets.

Jeremy Brener

Dec 14, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Houston Rockets forward Amen Thompson (1) and guard Jalen Green (4) react during the second quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder in a semifinal of the 2024 Emirates NBA Cup at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
The Houston Rockets have won four straight games since Amen Thompson joined the starting lineup to replace the injured Jabari Smith Jr.

In those four games, not only has Thompson had an impact, but Jalen Green has also played some of the best basketball of his career.

Green has scored 27 or more in each of the last five games, including a 42-point performance in Monday night's win against the Memphis Grizzlies. Green spoke to how he has benefitted from Thompson being in the starting lineup with him.

"He's my brother," Green said of Thompson via RocketsWire reporter Ben DuBose. "I love him. He comes in and is obviously an offensive threat, transition and in downhill. But on that defensive side, he helps a lot. He's guarding the best player all the time, and it allows me to somewhat be involved defensively but really get going offensively."

The synergy between the two has been apparent, and it is keeping the Rockets afloat. When Smith broke his hand, the Rockets knew that they would need someone to pick up the slack, and it appears both of them are taking a lead in that department. Their efforts are leading to four straight wins, and potentially more on the horizon.

The Rockets are back in action tomorrow as they take on the Denver Nuggets. Tipoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. CT.

