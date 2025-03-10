Rockets Must Take Advantage of Struggling Magic
For the first time all season, the Houston Rockets will face the Orlando Magic.
The Magic are the final team that the Rockets have yet to face this season, where a 1995 NBA Finals rematch celebrates a 30-year anniversary.
While tonight's game won't be entirely reminiscent of a Finals game, the Magic come into Houston in desperate need of a win. They went 1-6 on a recent homestand and were able to barely squeak out a win in their last game against the Milwaukee Bucks over the weekend.
With Orlando in a vulnerable position, it could be Houston's time to pounce on the opportunity.
The Rockets are rolling after two big wins against the New Orleans Pelicans, and they have a good chance to keep their streak alive by taking on the Magic.
Orlando is led by Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner, but with Jalen Suggs out for the year with a leg injury, not much else is threatening on offense.
Orlando is the worst 3-point shooting team in the league, and though Houston isn't much better, this is an area where the Rockets can find an edge.
With the Rockets competing for positioning in the Western Conference playoff picture, every win counts, so when you play a team that you're better than at home, you have to put your foot on the gas.
