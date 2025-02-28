Rockets Named 'Best Spot' For Suns' Kevin Durant Trade
The Houston Rockets have long been linked to Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant if the future Hall-of-Famer were to seek a trade.
Many whispers have gone around that the Suns will trade Durant this summer, one year before he can become a free agent once again.
Bleacher Report writer Andy Bailey named the Rockets as one of the best spots for Durant if a deal were to come about.
"From the moment the Houston Rockets signed Fred VanVleet to a massive contract that included a $44.9 million team option in 2025-26, it felt like he might eventually become a trade chip," Bailey writes.
"And if the Suns are interested in KD deals that tip off a rebuild (they absolutely should be), VanVleet, an intriguing young prospect or two and some picks from Houston would be intriguing.
"VanVleet's salary makes it easy to make the numbers work under the new collective bargaining agreement, and the Rockets have plenty of sweeteners to send with him.
"And for Durant, surrounding him with a gritty, physical, defense-first supporting cast like the one in place in Houston might be exactly what he needs.
"Covered by the Rockets scheme, KD could focus on what he does best: putting the ball in the basket. And playing alongside a high-end point center such as Alperen Şengün would give him plenty of clear looks to do just that."
It all depends on what the Rockets want to do with VanVleet. If they want to keep him on a one-year deal, they can flip him into Durant if they give a few of Phoenix's picks back, likely for just one season of their own with KD, who hasn't been able to get things done for the Suns, who are understandably depleted in terms of depth given the machination of their roster.
The Rockets are deeper, which would help Durant, but a deal like this shouldn't be made unless Houston thinks it can compete for a championship next season.
The Rockets are back in action tomorrow night as they host the Sacramento Kings. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT from inside Toyota Center.
Want to join the discussion? Like Rockets on SI Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Rockets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.