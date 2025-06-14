Houston Rockets Named Finalists For NBA Superstar
As the trade rumors between the Phoenix Suns and Houston Rockets continue to heat up surrounding NBA superstar Kevin Durant, new reports indicate that the Rockets have landed in the top three teams that could land the former NBA MVP.
Per Shams Charania, the Heat, Rockets, and Timberwolves appear to be the finalists for Kevin Durant, as he announced on the Pat McAfee Show Friday morning.
"The focus of the Suns' conversation has been on a few of the teams and here they are: the Houston Rockets, the Miami Heat, and the Minnesota Timberwolves." said Shams.
Forbes Evan Sidery also commented on this move, expecting teams to make a deal sooner rather than later.
Durant and his business associates have been working diligently to find a team that will suit the 36-year-old superstar. He'll likely be looking for a championship-caliber roster, making Minnesota and Houston two of the potential top suitors as they are both coming off decent playoff pushes in the Western Conference.
"Trade negotiations with the Suns and these three teams are escalating." said Sidery. A statement that seems to be echoed throughout baskjetball media on Friday.
Of course, this does come as a surprise considering DraftKings Sportsbook had the San Antonio Spurs as the favorites to land Durant just a couple of days ago, while as of June 13, DraftKings odds have the Minnesota Timberwolves named as the current favorites now at -110
While the Rockets' odds are appearing to be bleak, they still have several key pieces to offer the Suns in hopes of landing the former NBA MVP. Houston has been adamant about adding a perennial scorer to their lineup, in hopes they will help take their young core to the next level in their hunt for an NBA Championship.
We shall continue to monitor this story and situation closely these next several days, as Durant could be on the move very soon.