Houston Rockets Superstar Sweepstakes Could Be Shut Down
The Houston Rockets have been rumored to be pursuing former NBA MVP Kevin Durant heavily this offseason, but those rumors may be put to a halt as Durant is now heavily favored to land with the San Antonio Spurs.
Per DraftKings Sportsbook, the Spurs, as of June 11, are at a favored -160 betting odds of landing Durant, while the Rockets have been moved to +600. Just a week ago, the Rockets were the favorites to land the former All-NBA talent.
This exit from Phoenix has been inevitable for the 36-year-old superstar, but teams have begun to speculate just how much value is left in Durant. He is coming off a solid season for the Suns, where he logged 62 games, averaging 26.6 points per game on 53% shooting overall.
"Right now, the sentiment from people I’m talking to around the NBA, rival teams, agents around the league, people are talking about Kevin Durant as far more of a one-year rental expiring contract. … Right now, most people I’m speaking to at this juncture of the offseason, again it’s still early, we’re three weeks out from the draft, it seems like most teams, most front office personnel that I’m speaking to are looking at Kevin Durant as more of a one-year rental trade acquisition and not someone that they would want to go pursue and extend long term.” per Jeff Fischer of Bleacher Report.
With the Spurs being able to dangle the No. 2 overall selection for Kevin Durant in a trade, one would have to wonder just what it would take for Houston to persuade Durant and his business partner Rich Kleiman to play for coach Ime Udoka and the Rockets.
"Suns officials and Kleiman will continue to meet on trade conversations -- with talks expected to escalate before the NBA draft later this month." said Shams Charania
If these reports by Shams are indeed true, then Durant could be moved in the next couple of weeks. The Rockets will need to ramp up their trade talks with Phoenix if they are hoping to change the current odds and land Durant before San Antonio does.