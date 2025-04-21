Rockets Named Landing Spot for $220 Million Star
The Houston Rockets still have a lot of basketball left to be played, but they are already being wedged in some scenarios ahead of the offseason.
Bleacher Report writer Grant Hughes suggests that the Rockets could be a landing spot for Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker.
"If the Suns want to maximize their return in a Booker trade, the Houston Rockets have to be their first call. The surest way to make a post-Booker rebuild work out is to get their own future first-round picks back from Houston. That would make tanking pay off with a high lottery position.
"Fortunately for all parties involved, Booker would be a perfect fit in Houston.
"The Rockets smashed expectations in 2024-25, riding rugged defense, athleticism and rebounding to secure the West's No. 2 seed. The top offensive rebounding rate in the league and high-frequency transition attacks got the Rockets up to No. 12 in offensive efficiency, but that ranking hides a major issue: Houston can't score in half-court or clutch settings.
"The Rockets ranked 22nd in half-court scoring efficiency and 18th in close-and-late situations this season. They were right behind the 17-win Utah Jazz in the latter.
"Add Booker to the mix in place of Jalen Green, and the Rockets would suddenly have a multi-time All-NBA alpha (with Finals experience) to stabilize the offense, particularly at the end of tight games.
"Not to overstate the case, but Booker could be the final piece in an up-and-coming Houston team's championship puzzle."
The Rockets are back in action for Game 2 on Wednesday against the Golden State Warriors.