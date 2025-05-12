Rockets NBA Draft Lottery: How to Watch, Preview
The Houston Rockets are participating in the NBA Draft Lottery. Here's everything you need to know.
The Houston Rockets were playoff participants this season after spending the past four years in the top four picks of the NBA Draft, but they find themselves back in a familiar place with tonight's lottery.
As a result of the pick swap made with the Brooklyn Nets last summer, the Rockets have the draft rights to the Phoenix Suns' first-round pick, which is set to land in the top 10.
The Rockets can continue to add to their pile of prospects, or they can use the pick to bargain with in a trade for a win-now player to help them get further in the playoffs.
Here's everything you need to know about tonight's NBA Draft Lottery:
NBA Draft Lottery Information
1. Utah Jazz (17-65)
- No. 1 pick odds: 14%
- Top-four pick odds: 52.1%
2. Washington Wizards (18-64)
- No. 1 pick odds: 14%
- Top-four pick odds: 52.1%
3. Charlotte Hornets (19-63)
- No. 1 pick odds: 14%
- Top-four pick odds: 52.1%
4. New Orleans Pelicans (21-61)
- No. 1 pick odds: 12.5%
- Top-four pick odds: 48.1%
5. Philadelphia 76ers (24-58)
- No. 1 pick odds: 10.5%
- Top-four pick odds: 42.1%
6. Brooklyn Nets (26-56)
- No. 1 pick odds: 9%
- Top-four pick odds: 37.2%
7. Toronto Raptors (30-52)
- No. 1 pick odds: 7.5%
- Top-four pick odds: 31.9%
8. San Antonio Spurs (34-48)
- No. 1 pick odds: 6%
- Top-four pick odds: 26.2%
9. Houston Rockets (52-30)
- No. 1 pick odds: 3.8%
- Top-four pick odds: 17.3%
10. Portland Trail Blazers (36-46)
- No. 1 pick odds: 3.7%
- Top-four pick odds: 16.9%
11. Dallas Mavericks (39-43)
- No. 1 pick odds: 1.8%
- Top-four pick odds: 8.5%
12. Chicago Bulls (39-43)
- No. 1 pick odds: 1.7%
- Top-four pick odds: 8.1%
13. Sacramento Kings (40-42)
- No. 1 pick odds: 0.8%
- Top-four pick odds: 3.8%
14. San Antonio Spurs (40-42)
- No. 1 pick odds: 0.7%
- Top-four pick odds: 3.4%
