Rockets Nearly Missed Out on James Harden Trade
James Harden defined the Houston Rockets throughout the 2010's. However, the NBA was close to never seeing that era come to light.
HoopsHype writer Mark Deeks took a trip down memory lane and reminisced on trades that nearly happened, including a 2012 deal that would have sent Harden from the Oklahoma City Thunder to the Washington Wizards.
"A few weeks after his trade to the Houston Rockets for Kevin Martin, Jeremy Lamb, and the draft picks that eventually became Steven Adams, Alex Abrines and Mitch McGary, Michael Lee of the Washington Post announced that the Oklahoma City Thunder had had a different trade offer for James Harden on the table. Reportedly, they had made an offer to the Washington Wizards for a combination of then-rookie Bradley Beal and then-second year forward Chris Singleton, one the Wizards turned down," Deeks wrote.
Rockets fans are likely happy that this trade never happened, because it would have put Houston on a completely different path. The aggressive Rockets likely would have eventually traded for a potential star, but he probably wouldn't have had the same impact Harden had in Houston.
As for the Wizards, they may have had something with the backcourt of Harden and John Wall, an experiment the Rockets tried when it was too late in 2020. Had Wall been younger and healthier next to Harden, they could have challenged some of the best backcourts in the league.
In the Thunder's case, they probably wish the trade did go through. OKC didn't get a strong return package for Harden, but if they had Beal alongside Russell Westbrook and Kevin Durant, they may have made another Finals appearance, and possibly even a championship.
