Rockets Need Fred VanVleet Back in Lineup
The Houston Rockets are 2-5 in the games veteran point guard Fred VanVleet missed as a result of an ankle sprain he suffered at the beginning of the month.
But luckily for the Rockets, the All-Star break has given VanVleet time to heal, and the former NBA champion should be back on the floor at some point soon for Houston.
VanVleet, who turns 31 next week, is a key part of the Rockets as a reliable veteran, and the team has surely missed that from him over the past two weeks.
While VanVleet isn't considered as a part of the Rockets' young core, he holds a lot of value as someone who can connect all of Houston's talent. Therefore, it shouldn't be much of a surprise that the Rockets have struggled without him in the lineup.
Though the Rockets ultimately view Amen Thompson as the potential starting point guard of the future, it doesn't mean VanVleet's value diminishes. The Rockets want to compete in the postseason as soon as possible, and having VanVleet as the floor general for the team is the best way to achieve that at this time.
If VanVleet can come back and stay healthy while directing the Rockets back into their rhythm, the team could be in line to secure homecourt advantage for the first round of the playoffs and position themselves for a deep run in the postseason.
VanVleet could make his return to the Rockets lineup as early as Friday when the team hosts Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves. Tipoff is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. CT.
