Houston Rockets Need to Avoid This Trade at All Costs
Last week, the unfortunate news broke that 31-year-old Fred VanVleet suffered a torn ACL, evidently sidelining him for the majority of the 2025-26 season.
This was a crucial blow to Rockets fans all over the world as VanVleet was expected to facilitate the high-powered offense now featuring star sharpshooter Kevin Durant.
Because of this injury, it does leave Houston with a few decisions to make, including what to do with Fred VanVleet's starting role.
One idea that surfaced on CBS Sports was trading VanVleet away for recently acquired Celtics guard Anfernee Simons, in a package that includes both FVV and a future draft pick as well.
And while financially it may work with Simmons only set to make $27.6 million this upcoming season, there are two big reasons the Rockets will have to consider before even thinking of a trade of this caliber.
First would be the fact that the 31-year-old guard recently signed an extension whch included a no-trade clause, so moving on from VanVleet requires the veteran to waive his no-trade clause which is highly unlikely considering FVV circumstance.
Second is just that, his circumstance. Trading away an injured player is honestly a bad look on a any franchise regardless of how stacked it may be. Houston did a lot this summer to make an extension work with the starting point guard so moving on from him just seems unlikely.
Thanks to the depth of this Rockets team, they really do not need to stress the VanVleet injury, although getting him back as soon as possible will certainly boost the team. Houston will have several options to step up in place of FVV.
Instantly, the thought of inserting 2024 first-round pick Reed Sheppard comes to mind, as it is expected that the 21-year-old guard sees an increased role per Kelly Iko's summer report on the Houston Rockets.
Last season’s No. 3 pick in the draft is slated for a vastly expanded role, team sources said, citing Sheppard’s floor spacing and IQ as much-needed qualities for a Rockets team that struggled in the halfcourt.
Increasing Sheppard's role also opens up minutes at the guard position for rising star Amen Thompson and veteran guard Aaron Holiday.
This was also something that head coach Ime Udoka mentioned at Rockets media day, stating, “It will be a committee all of the above. I think we have a lot of versatility and some of that will play out in training camp… You look at Amen, you look at Reed those guys we’re gonna have to play a lot more and initiate anyway.”
The Rockets will certainly see a plethora of different lineups with VanVleet sidelined, but there is just no way that you can get rid of the veteran presence and leadership he brings to the table, regardless of the circumstances at hand.
VanVleet could return by the playoffs if rehab goes smoothly, as well as Houston's season in a loaded Western Conference.