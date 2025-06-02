Houston Rockets Need to Increase Their Pace and be More Efficient in Transition
Since the hiring of Ime Udoka, the Houston Rockets have become known as a defensive-minded team that outhustles its opponents and crashes the boards. The Rockets were a top-five defense team and the best rebounding team this season.
That helped the Rockets make the playoffs for the first time in five years and win 52 games, which was the second-best record in the Western Conference. The Rockets were better on the offensive end this season compared to 2023-24, but still were middle of the pack in most offensive categories.
The Rockets were bottom 10 in 3-point shooting, middle of the pack in points per game and bottom 10 in field goal percentage. Having a top defense is key to winning consistently in the NBA, but you also have to have a top ten offense if you want to compete for a championship.
For instance, the two teams competing in the NBA Finals this season, the Indiana Pacers and Oklahoma City Thunder, both ranked in the top 10 in scoring and field goal percentage. Of course, improving their 3-point shooting will help the Rockets next season, but also pushing the pace more and getting out in transition would make a huge difference.
Increasing Their Transition Opportunities and be More Efficient
The Houston Rockets, from the start of training camp, stated they wanted to push the pace more and get easier baskets via fastbreaks. The Rockets have one of the most athletic teams in the NBA with players like Jalen Green and Amen Thompson.
The Rockets, however, took a step back this season when it comes to fastbreak points. The Rockets went from fifth in fastbreak points the previous season to eighth this season. Still top 10, but not only did the Rockets' points per game on the fastbreak drop, their efficiency dropped as well.
The Rockets' turnover rate and field goal percentage decreased in 2024-25 when they were out in transition, which contributed to a nearly one-point drop in their points per game. In the playoffs, it stood out as the Rockets struggled to push the pace at all in their seven-game series loss to the Golden State Warriors.
The Rockets ranked last in fast break points and bottom five in turnover rate in transition. That, along with poor shooting, was the biggest reason for the Rockets' first-round loss. The Rockets are no longer happy with just making it to the playoffs, and for them to become championship contenders, they must take advantage of their speed and athleticism next season.