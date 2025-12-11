Rockets Predicted to Have Two All-Stars

The NBA All-Star game is fast approaching, as the 2025-26 NBA season is progressing quickly. The season is a quarter of the way complete.

(Although the Houston Rockets have played the least amount of games, to date. The Rockets’ schedule has been quite wonky, to say the least.

They’ve seemingly only play one game every week.

Okay, that’s an exaggeration but it’s an understatement to call the schedule wonky.

When they’ve played, they’ve been a pretty good team (aside from their winless record in back-to-back games, but they’ve only had two thus far).

To date, the Rockets boast the league’s second-best offense, fifth-best defense, and second-best net rating.

And currently hold the fouth-place ranking in the Western Conference.

When factoring in the amount of injuries sustained, it’s no wonder that Ime Udoka is viewed as an early Coach of the Year finalist.

The Rockets lost Tari Eason early into the season, have been without Alperen Sengun and Steven Adams here and there, and haven’t had Fred VanVleet or Dorian Finney-Smith for the year.

The stars have showed up and showed out. Kevin Durant, Amen Thompson, and Sengun account for half of the Rockets’ scoring, on a nighty basis.

Unsurprisingly, the Rockets are predicted to have multiple All-Stars, by both Zach Lowe and Tim Legler, as the two discussed on the Zach Lowe Show.

Legler, specifically laid out his list.

“Alright, so I’ve got 12 names listed- six are US, six are World.

For US players: Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Anthony Edwards, Devin Booker, Chet Holmgren, Austin Reaves

World guys: Luka, Shai, Joker, Sengun, Wemby, Deni Avidja.”

Lowe agreed with the two Rockets mentions (and everyone on Legler’s list, other than Booker).

It’s not a surprise that Durant or Sengun are mentioned here. They will both be All-Stars, more than likely.

In fact, they could each be All-NBA selections, although that’s not exactly a guarantee.

Far from it.

The disappointment is that Thompson won’t be an All-Star. Granted, these are just projections from two people (although two very plugged-in people).

But Thompson surely won’t make the cut. There’d be no justification.

He simply hasn’t played to an All-Star level. He’s not having a bad season.

17.4 points, seven rebounds, 5.1 assists, two stocks. Not bad.

But not quite the leap that was expected.

Granted, changing positions has thrown him off. It would throw anyone off.

Especially being moved to point guard, which is one of the hardest positions in all of sports. Certainly one of the most important.

And he’s still been tenacious defensively.

Regardless, Houston still boasts one of the league’s best trios. And two of them project to be All-Stars.