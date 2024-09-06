Houston Rockets New Training Center Ready for October Training Camp
When the Houston Rockets begin training camp next month, the team will do so in a new practice facility.
After holding training camp in Lake Charles, LA, Galveston, TX, and even at the Toyota Center, Ime Udoka and company will be able to practice in their own facilities leading up to the 2024-25 NBA season.
Training camp for the Rockets will officially kick off on Oct. 1, but according to the Houston Chronicle, a handful of players have already begun working out at the facility over the summer. In addition to a training space for athletes, the new facility also holds offices for team executives.
Situated just 10 minutes away from the Toyota Center, Houston's new headquarters is 75,000 square feet and contains two practice courts, assorted locker rooms, training rooms, weight rooms, team meeting rooms and offices for front office operations.
The Rockets' remarkable new facility cost $70 million and was built on a $25 million plot of land, according to the Houston Chronicle.
This is the third upgrade for to the Rockets' facilities since the end of 2023.
In late August, the team announced that it will fund a new roof for the Toyota Center at an estimated cost of $8 million. In October of 2023, Houston revealed that its home arena will undergo $30 million renovations to improve club suites and other aspects of the stadium.
The trio of construction projects comes at an ideal time for the Rockets, with the team finally coming into its own after winning less than 23 games for three consecutive seasons. As the team's popularity continues to increase with more success, the Toyota Center will receive more visitors and viewers.
The Rockets will kick off the 2024 NBA Preseason on Oct. 7 in Utah and will begin the regular season at home against the Charlotte Hornets on Oct. 23.
