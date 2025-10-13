Rockets’ Offense Looking Much-Improved in Early Preseason
There were only a few things that could’ve caused another round of contention-esque conversations around the Houston Rockets in preseason. But showing off the best offense in the league through a few games was certainly one of them.
Superstar Kevin Durant — acquired in the offseason via trade — only played in one of the two contests. And still Houston’s scoring looks new-and-improved.
They sliced-and-diced the Atlanta Hawks, who should offer steep competition in the East, for 122 points. Days later, they crushed the Utah Jazz 140-127, with Durant seeing his first-ever game in Rockets’ red and going for a team-high 20 points.
Presently, Houston is second among all teams in preseason at 130 points per game, having shot a great 51% overall and 40% from beyond the arc. They own a top-five point differential,
While it’s only been a few games, one of which having been against last year’s worst team, it’s clear the Rockets’ offense has added layers with Durant and others.
Not only is Durant highly talented individually, he offers gravity that seems to bring out the best in co-stars Alperen Sengun, Amen Thompson, as well as the rest of the Houston roster.
Durant and Sengun’s two-man game should be potent, and the lengthy sharpshooter also offers the necessary closer the team lacked. Additionally, internal development of various youngsters could continue to move the needle in the scoring department.
And it’s not just that the Rockets’ offense looks improved both statistically and via the eye test, it’s that it may have been the only thing standing in the way of true contention.
Last year, the Rockets had an essential top-four defense, with head coach Ime Udoka’s unit both having the pieces and taking pride in their product on that end of the floor.
They ranked a fine No. 13 in offensive rating through the regular season, but it wasn’t enough to make them a true player in the postseason. Through seven playoff bouts with Golden State, the Rockets scored just a measly 104 points per game, doing so on 45% shooting overall.
Now, the Rockets are closer to looking an infallible two-way force than the one-dimensional product they rolled out last year. From here, they only need to remain consistent and continue progressing.
Houston next takes on the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday, Oct. 14. They'll open up their 2025-26 regular season with a bout against the defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder on ring night, Oct. 21.