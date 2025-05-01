Inside The Rockets

Rockets Offense Must Stay Hot For Game 6

The Houston Rockets are hoping to keep their offense clicking in Game 6 against the Golden State Warriors.

Jeremy Brener

Houston Rockets forward Amen Thompson dunks against the Golden State Warriors in the fourth quarter
Houston Rockets forward Amen Thompson dunks against the Golden State Warriors in the fourth quarter / Thomas Shea-Imagn Images
The Houston Rockets had their best offensive showing in the playoffs so far after a big Game 5 win against the Golden State Warriors at home to save their season.

Bleacher Report writer Andy Bailey says that the Rockets need to keep their foot on the gas going into another elimination contest in Game 6.

"The Rockets looked like a full-fledged offensive juggernaut on Wednesday. They went 13-of-30 from three and dropped 131 points. But that's far from a typical output for this team," Bailey wrote.

"Houston was 12th in the league in points per 100 possessions in the regular season. Prior to Wednesday's game, the Rockets were 11th in this postseason in three-point percentage.

"With the pressure of another elimination game, this time on the road, bearing down on them, the Rockets are likely to naturally cool off a bit.

"Add some more inspired defense from the Warriors, who were just humbled by the Game 5 loss, and Friday should go better for them."

The Rockets had a lot more to lose in Game 5 than the Warriors did, but Golden State now has a little more pressure to close out the series in Game 6. This is the final game in San Francisco for the series, and if the Warriors were to fall at home, they would have to win a Game 7 on the road against a Rockets team with a lot of momentum.

If the Rockets can find a way to steal Game 6 on the road, it opens the series wide open for Game 7.

Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several On SI sites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid and resides in Central Florida. He graduated from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

