Houston Rockets Offense Shows No Sign of Slowing Down
Just when fans thought Fred VanVleet's injury would be a huge blunder for the offense this season, the Houston Rockets have proved that the offense will be just fine as new facilitators begin to establish themselves.
Through three preseason games now, the Houston offense has found success behind the ball handling of Alperen Sengun, Amen Thompson and Kevin Durant.
It was expected after such a dominant summer that Alperen Sengun would take on a bit larger role when it comes to distributing the basketball, as he proved to be a big time player maker for the Turkish national team.
However, when FVV went down with a torn ACL, the team needed to explore other avenues of playmaking from their rising stars.
Coach Ime Udoka spoke about the potential committee of players that would fill in for the injured VanVleet, and it is safe to say the approach has been a success this preseason.
Michel C. Wright from ESPN also chimed in on the success of Udoka's committee in a recent article.
Houston's offensive initiation by committee approach will work out just fine in the wake of veteran point guard Fred VanVleet's season-ending injury. Rockets coach Ime Udoka often throws around the term "KYP" (know your personnel) in news conferences. Perhaps that intricate knowledge of Houston's roster played a major role in Udoka's confidence that his group "can get the job done" in VanVleet's absence.
Insert Amen Thompson, who last season averaged 3.8 assists. The third-year wing is already being considered All-NBA worthy and deemed by several outlets to be one of the players that has a breakout season.
Thompson utilized this preseason to show off his growth and ability to dominate on offense with the ball in his hands.
Through the Rockets' three games, the 22-year-old's been a solid distributor on offense, plus his three-point shooting confidence has continued to grow.
Houston will also look for Reed Sheppard to continue to grow his confidence as a player in the league, with the second-year guard preparing for his increased role this season.
Along with the addition of Durant this summer to help out with Houston's scoring, the Rockets also drafted Sheppard last season third overall so it is expected that the Kentucky product produces in his second year.
"Expect Houston to also lean on Durant to facilitate the offense along with second-year guard Reed Sheppard, who appears to be growing more confident in his role," said Wright.
This has been evident this preseason as Sheppard continues to develop his game to be a potential starting point guard for Houston.
With the success Houston has already seen, their last preseason game will be icing on the cake for remaining role players to prove their value to the team as the regular season approaches.
Expect several starters to be on the sideline for the Rockets' last contest in preparation for the season's start next week.