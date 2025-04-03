Rockets Officially Out of Rebuild With Playoff Berth
The Houston Rockets have just laid the blueprint for a proper rebuild right before our eyes. At 50-27, Houston just clinched a playoff spot after last night's 143-105 win over the Utah Jazz. The Rockets currently hold the second seed in the Western Conference.
After years of drafting and rough losing seasons, the Rockets have now hit 50 wins for the first time since the 2018-19 season. Houston has come a long way since the James Harden era, but all of its moves were nearly perfect in building a championship contender for the future.
It certainly wasn't easy. In total, the rebuild took about four years, which is a reasonable length for a rebuild. Thankfully, general manager Rafael Stone was committed to the draft and stocking up on young talent, which culminated into the Rockets' core we see today.
Stone started by drafting players such as Jalen Green, Alperen Sengun, Jabari Smith Jr., Amen Thompson, and Tari Eason to build a balance of elite defensive intensity and sustainable offensive production. Sengun has emerged as the franchise center in Houston, averaging 19.0 points, 10.5 rebounds, and 4.9 assists en route to his first All-Star selection.
The rest of the rotation complements the team so well, with any player subject to go off on any night. Over the last two years, Stone has supplemented the young core with veteran leaders such as Fred VanVleet, Dillon Brooks, and Steven Adams, all of whom have established themselves as great role players.
The expectations range for the Rockets in terms of the 2025 playoffs. While they boast a top-five defense and a top-15 offense in the league, Houston's general inexperience could hold itself back against teams like the Golden State Warriors, Minnesota Timberwolves, and LA Clippers.
Nevertheless, the Rockets have laid out one of the best blueprints in rebuilding a franchise, especially after contending for championships with Harden for so many years. It's on par with rebuilds like the Oklahoma City Thunder and Cleveland Cavaliers, who hold the two best records in the NBA this season. Stone has built a sustainable contender for the future, but Houston isn't stopping there.