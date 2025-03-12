Rockets Once Again Linked in Kevin Durant Trade Idea
The Houston Rockets have long been linked to Phoenix Suns superstar Kevin Durant in trade rumors.
Those rumors are rearing its head once again as Bleacher Report writer Greg Swartz suggests a trade that would send Durant to Houston for a package consisting of power forward Jabari Smith Jr., rookie guard Reed Sheppard, small forward Dillon Brooks, big man Jock Landale and a 2027 first-round pick (via Phoenix Suns).
"The Rockets can afford to go big-game hunting this summer thanks to a collection of prospects and future first-round picks," Swartz writes.
"If the Suns decide to trade Durant, Houston owns multiple Phoenix first-round picks and swap rights that the franchise will undoubtedly want back. Smith and Sheppard are both No. 3 overall picks who are 21 and 20 years old respectively and Brooks helps Phoenix stay competitive now.
"Durant should be intrigued by joining a team with Jalen Green, Alperen Şengün, Amen Thompson, Fred VanVleet (team option), Tari Eason and others."
The Rockets' ceiling would grow with Durant in the fold, giving the team another reliable source of offense when other players go cold. Given the fact that the Rockets are one of the worst offensive teams in the league, this is a move Houston should consider over the offseason.
The Rockets play Durant's Suns tonight at 7 p.m. CT.
