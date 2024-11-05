Inside The Rockets

Rockets PG Responds to Shooting Woes

Fred VanVleet hasn't shot the ball well for the Houston Rockets this season.

Nov 2, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets guard Fred VanVleet (5) handles the ball against Golden State Warriors guard Brandin Podziemski (2) during the first quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-Imagn Images / Erik Williams-Imagn Images
Houston Rockets point guard Fred VanVleet hasn't had the best shooting start to the season.

The nine-year veteran has made just 33 percent of his shots from the field, but he made some progress after making 8 of his 13 shots from the field in the team's 109-97 win against the New York Knicks.

Even though he has struggled from the field, that hasn't changed his approach.

"I'll shoot it anytime," VanVleet said via SportsRadio 610 reporter Adam Spolane. "0-for-20, 20-for-20, I'm shooting it. I play every game like it's my last. I play to win. I don't play for Twitter. I don't play for stats. I play to win every game, and some people love it, some people hate it, but I play the game to win."

The Rockets need VanVleet to shoot better if they want to be a contender in the Western Conference. While VanVleet has teammates that can take over and bail him out if he isn't shooting well, the Rockets need their point guard to be a prolific scorer.

With a team option coming at the end of the season, VanVleet needs to play better if the Rockets are going to keep him on the team beyond this year.

VanVleet and the Rockets are back in action tomorrow night against the San Antonio Spurs.

