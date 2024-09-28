Rockets Playoff Appearance Labeled As 'Hot Take'
The playoffs are starting to become a realistic expectation for the Houston Rockets, who haven't been to the postseason since 2020. A relatively short and smart rebuild over the past three to four seasons has helped Houston put its name back into playoff contention, and the NBA world is starting to recognize that.
Bleacher Report's Eric Pincus recently gave one hot take for every NBA team, and Houston's, while an interesting take, might not exactly be 'hot' enough for Rockets fans. Pincus's take was that they would sneak back into the playoffs.
"It took some time for new head coach Ime Udoka to instill a defensive-minded culture," Pincus said. "The team will build upon that this year, initially with continuity. Houston will still need to rely on several young players, including recently drafted Reed Sheppard, but the Rockets will make the play-in tournament and sneak into one of the bottom two playoff seeds."
"Also, keep an eye on Houston leading into the trade deadline. They're one of the few franchises with the means to get a significant deal done."
Houston went from a lottery team in 2023 to a .500 record last season. The 19-win increase to 41-41 was the highest jump of any team from 2023 to 2024. A lot of it has to do with the player development through the Rockets' draft picks in recent years, as well as Udoka's ability to find a balance in coaching the young core and solid veterans.
This season the Rockets, while not expected to have another win increase like the one last season, can realistically improve once more and find themselves in a top-10 seed in the Western Conference. With the way GM Rafael Stone is constructing this team, and Udoka's coaching prowess, this developing team is no longer a bottom feeder. Houston is a legitimate playoff team and can make some noise, even in a crowded conference.
