Houston Rockets Prepare for Game 5 vs. the Warrior as They Look to Extend Series
The Houston Rockets come into Game 5 Wednesday night with one goal: to win as they face elimination in their first-round series with the Golden State Warriors. The Rockets left San Francisco with two losses and now trail the series 3-1.
The Rockets had their chances in both games despite the losses. The Warriors were without Jimmy Butler for Game 3 after he suffered a pelvic bruise in the first half of Game 2. Despite not having Butler, the Warriors were still able to win.
Even with Butler's return in Game 4, the Rockets led in the fourth quarter and had a chance to go up one point with under ten seconds left in the game. Alperen Sengun had a great match up until that point and was the obvious Rocket to take the last shot.
Sengun got a decent shot against Draymond Green, but the ball bounced off the rim, and the Rockets would lose 109-106. After the game, Ime Udoka was asked if there were a chance we would see a change in his starting lineup, and Udoka said everything would be on the table.
Prior to Game 5 Udoka was asked again about the starting lineup.
The Rockets have used the same starting lineup for the entire playoffs and, for the most part, have used an eight-man rotation. Aaron Holiday has played only a few minutes in the series, with the Rockets electing not to go too deep into their bench.
Jabari Smith was the logical choice to move into the starting lineup, but he will come off the bench again. Smith has been one of the most consistent players in the Rockets' entire series. Smith leads the team in 3-point shooting and block shots in the first four games of the playoffs.
Despite that, Smith averages under 25 minutes per game after only seeing 22 minutes in Game 4. Even with no chance in the starting lineup, we can see Udoka expand the rotation, with Game 5 being a due-or-die game.
Rockets look to get back into the series as they host the Warriors in Game 5 6:30 p.m.