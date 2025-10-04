Houston Rockets Preparing for Preseason Opener on Day 4 of Training Camp
Coming off a day off, the Houston Rockets continue to prepare for their season opener Monday as they host the Atlanta Hawks. Preseason began Friday as the Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Lakers played the NBA preseason opener on Friday.
The Rockets' starter is practicing on Tuesday, and with them holding training camp in Houston, they can have additional practices beyond Friday. In the past, when they held training camp outside of Houston, Friday would generally be the final day of training camp. The extra days will serve the Rockets well as they try to implement Kevin Durant and adjust the lineup with Fred VanVleet being out indefinitely.
Saturday, the Rockets held another practice, and afterward, Ime Udoka, Clint Capela and Tari Eason spoke to the media about today's practice. Ime Udoka spoke about the upcoming preseason game on Monday, what Clint Capela brings to the and the fourth starter.
After Thursday's practice, Udoka spoke about having four starters penciled in, with the fifth yet to be determined. Saturday, Rockets on SI asked Udoka who the fourth starter would be, with the understanding that Amen Thompson, Alperen Sengun, and Kevin Durant were locks to start this season
Udoka kept it short and to the point, naming Jabari Smith as the fourth starter. Udoka was asked later if they were ready to name the fifth starter, and Udoka said they were determined. Udoka also discussed reigning G League MVP JD Davison and how he has looked during training camp, as he has a chance to get meaningful minutes this season with VanVleet out.
We also heard from Tari Eason, who talked about wanting to have a bigger role this season. Eason also mentioned this during media day, as he feels he is a top 100 player in the NBA. A recent list of the top 100 players was released, and Eason wasn't on it. Before the start of the interview, Eason called over new teammate Josh Okogie, who came over to support his new teammate.
“Sixth man of the year.”
Additionally, during media day, Eason mentioned that he feels significantly better than he did this time last season, as he was still recovering from the lower leg injury that sidelined him for most of the 2022-23 season. The Rockets are expected to have multiple starting lineups during the preseason as they plan to rest their starters at different points throughout the four-game preseason schedule.
The Rockets will take the court for the first time in the 2025-26 season when they host the Atlanta Hawks on Monday.